Woman sentenced to more than a decade in prison for murder conviction

A woman convicted of second-degree murder for killing her husband more than a year ago will be spending multiple years in prison.

Hennepin County court documents show 24-year-old Alexis Loretta Jane Poole was sentenced by Judge Carolina Lamas on Monday to spend 150 months (12.5 years) in prison after pleading guilty to the charge in March. Poole received 497 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, one charge of second-degree manslaughter was dismissed.

As previously reported, St. Louis Park police responded to a medical call during the early afternoon hours of Jan. 3, 2023, on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road. There, they found 22-year-old Logan Gregory Barham suffering a stab wound. He was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Poole initially claimed that her husband, Barham, was cooking when his knee gave out and he accidentally stabbed himself. However, she later said they were fighting and, when her husband picked her up to move her so he could leave the apartment, she stabbed him.

RELATED: Woman charged with murder, manslaughter for allegedly stabbing husband in St. Louis Park

The criminal complaint also notes that officers had responded to the apartment in the past, including once in 2020 where Poole allegedly was holding knives and making threatening statements.

The medical examiner said the stab wound was over six inches deep and penetrated Barham’s chest wall, lung and heart.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.