Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for fatal St. Paul stabbing

A woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a man being fatally stabbed in St. Paul last year.

Jacquelyn Olivia Vann, 53, was sentenced to four years, with credit for 270 days, for one count of second-degree manslaughter, with one count of second-degree murder being dismissed. As part of the sentencing, Vann must also pay $8,500 in restitution.

As previously reported, officers went to the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on March 11, 2023, for a report of an assault and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest sitting next to his vehicle.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Pierre Scott Glass, died at the hospital.

Investigators then located a crime scene at a home several blocks away on on the 700 block of Dayton Avenue, where Vann was residing. Officials found drops of blood on the ground leading to the door and inside the home.

Authorities arrested Vann in connection to Glass’ death, police said.

Court records state that Vann and Glass were in a relationship and that the stabbing was believed to be the result of an altercation between the two at Vann’s home.

In an interview with authorities, Vann said that she and Glass were arguing when she grabbed something and swung at him, striking him in the chest. Vann said she didn’t know what she used to stab him as there were multiple items in the area.

Police said the man then left the Dayton Avenue crime scene on his own before being discovered by responding officers several blocks away.

An autopsy report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that Glass died from a sharp force injury to the chest and ruled the death a homicide.