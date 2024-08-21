Woman sentenced to 3 years for Waterville standoff, related case dismissed

A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a standoff in Waterville on March 15. According to court documents, she has credit for 158 days already served.

Court records show Ande Bremmer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on Tuesday, and charges of threats of violence and illegal firearm possession were dismissed. A separate charge of disorderly conduct, connected to the domestic incidents that preceded the standoff, was also dismissed.

As previously reported, Waterville officers were called to several domestic disturbances on the 100 block of Sakatah Boulevard on March 15.

Later, just after midnight, they were called back to the home on a report that Bremmer was threatening to shoot law enforcement if they returned to the residence because she was upset with the previous encounters with officers.

Bremmer was seen holding a gun outside the window and walking outside the home while holding the gun threateningly, court documents state. She did not fire the weapon but made several comments about shooting law enforcement and anyone who got too close.

The Le Sueur County Tactical Response Team was eventually deployed and officials utilized gas cannisters to subdue Bremmer. She eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital before being taken into custody.