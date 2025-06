A 40-year-old woman is dead after she jumped into White Bear Lake on Sunday afternoon and didn’t resurface.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east side of the lake around 2:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had jumped off a boat and had been underwater for over 40 minutes.

The woman was found by first responders and brought to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released.