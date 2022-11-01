Woman pleads guilty to charges in deadly Itasca Co. stabbing, camper fire

A 42-year-old Deer River woman has pleaded guilty to a murder and arson charge in connection to the stabbing death and a fire in July in Itasca County.

The criminal complaint says first responders went to a call for a camper fire with a person inside in Ball Club on July 18. The victim was found near the camper with burns and stab wounds.

Wilson was arrested a day later after law enforcement got a report of her leaving the woods near the crime scene. In a Miranda statement to police, she told them about stabbing the victim and lighting the camper on fire after she has used drugs and alcohol that day.

Wilson faces up to 37 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.