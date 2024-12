A 44-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Prairie Farm, Wis., on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the crash on 2¾ Avenue around 7:37 a.m. Investigators say a 44-year-old woman was driving west when the vehicle went off the road and rolled.

The woman was found outside the vehicle, according to authorities. She was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.