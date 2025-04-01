Woman killed in Rochester house fire

A fatal house fire in Rochester is under investigation Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews were called to a residential structure fire in the northwest part of the city.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found a single-story house on fire as well as a woman near the front of the house.

Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department

The woman was to be taken to the hospital for treatment, but the fire department said she was unfortunately pronounced dead while in the ambulance.

Fire officials say they were able to extinguish the fire and that no other victims were found inside the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.