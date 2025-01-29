Woman killed in McLeod County crash

A woman in her 60s is dead after a crash in McLeod County on Tuesday morning.

A State Patrol incident report said a Ford Escape was traveling west on 230th Street in Acoma Township around 10 a.m. when it collided with a Straight Truck traveling north on Highway 22.

The driver of the Ford Escape, 66-year-old Roxanne Marie Strodahl, of Mcintosh, was killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Straight Truck were minorly injured in the crash and brought to Hutchinson Hospital.