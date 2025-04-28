Woman killed in crash in Bloomington Sunday

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Bloomington Sunday night, where alcohol may be a factor.

Bloomington police say officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 86th Street East and Old Cedar Avenue South at 11:23 p.m.

When they arrived, a woman in a sedan was found unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were started, and she was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where she later died, the press release says.

According to the preliminary investigation, the sedan was driving southbound on Old Cedar Avenue when it crossed the center line and collided with a minivan in the northbound lane.

The sedan had two people in the vehicle: the woman who died and a 29-year-old from Bloomington.

Two people were in the minivan, a 46-year-old driver from Maple Grove and a 51-year-old passenger from Bloomington. The 29-year-old and the two people in the minivan were all taken to Southdale Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.