Woman injured, police investigating after stabbing in St. Paul

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in St. Paul on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 420 block of East 7th Street around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to St. Paul police.

A woman was found stabbed in the stomach. Police say she was alert and talking while at the scene.

The victim was brought to Regions Hospital, police said.

The suspect in the stabbing, a man, ran away from the scene. At the time of this publication, police are searching for him.