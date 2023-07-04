Woman injured in St. Paul shooting, vehicle taking her to hospital involved in hit and run

A 45-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in St. Paul Tuesday morning.

Officers say they responded around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Western Avenue North.

A woman was brought to United Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, officials say.

While being taken to the hospital, the vehicle that the victim was riding in was involved in a hit-and-run at University Avenue and Rice Street. No injuries resulted from the crash, officials say.