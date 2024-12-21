Woman injured in Minneapolis shooting Friday night

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident unfolded on the 3500 block of Queen Avenue North.

Around 7:57 p.m., a woman was leaving a convenience store and heading down an alley when she heard gunfire and felt pain.

She ran to the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North, where Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies found her.

She was taken to the hospital with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.