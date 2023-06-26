Woman injured during drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis
The shooting happened on Logan Avenue North near Lowry Avenue North around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Minneapolis police say they’re investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured Sunday night in North Minneapolis.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Logan and Lowry avenues north just after 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s who had been shot.
Police believe they shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.
As of this publishing, no arrests have been made.