Woman indicted for laundering drug money for man convicted in Minneapolis realtor’s murder

A Minneapolis woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges alleging she laundered drug money for a man who helped kill a Minneapolis realtor in late 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Phouvanh Keokaythinh made transactions using money from fentanyl and marijuana trafficking, and kept large amounts of the drug proceeds for Lyndon Swarn, who is also known as Lyndon Wiggins.

Wiggins is currently serving a life sentence in prison for aiding and abetting the murder of 28-year-old Monique Baugh on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was also convicted in May 2021 of having more than 33,000 fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills with intent to distribute.

Court documents state that Keokaythinh used money from Wiggins’ drug deals to buy a farm in Ironwood, Michigan, which Wiggins and his associates then used to illegally grow large amounts of marijuana.

Additionally, prosecutors say Keokaythinh intentionally made false statements on a passport application, claiming she’d lost her passport on a trip to Los Angeles when it was actually seized by law enforcement in October 2019.

Keokaythinh is charged with money laundering conspiracy, concealing money laundering and making false statements on a passport application. She made her first federal court appearance on Monday.