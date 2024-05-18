Woman in ‘very critical condition’ after being hit by a truck in West St. Paul

A 36-year-old woman is in ‘very critical condition’ after being hit by a truck in West St. Paul Friday morning, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

The woman, from Brooklyn Park, was walking on South Robert Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9:55 a.m. when she was hit by a man driving a truck. Paramedics brought her to Regions Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The truck driver, a 23-year-old man from Forest Lake, was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident, and the man is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police added that Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.