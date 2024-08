A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Eden Prairie on Saturday night.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 25-year-old Holly Bergstrom was hit when she was walking in Eden Prairie around 10:45 p.m.

It was near Flying Cloud Drive and Anderson Lakes Parkway. She later died at the hospital.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for more information but have yet to hear back.