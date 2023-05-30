Woman, Good Samaritan rescued from Beaver Lake

Authorities say a woman was taken to an area hospital and another is uninjured after being rescued from Beaver Lake Tuesday morning.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported two people looked like they were struggling to stay above water around 10 a.m.

St. Paul firefighters and a deputy with Ramsey County pulled a woman from the water, as well as a Good Samaritan. Authorities only identified the Samaritan as a male, saying he saw the woman struggling and rushed out to help before first responders arrived. They added he was not injured.

The woman was said to be alive after being pulled from the water, but the Sheriff’s Office wasn’t able to provide her overall condition.

Additional information is expected to be provided later in the day on Tuesday.