Woman given 30 day jail sentence for aiding an offender after fatal St. Cloud shooting

A woman will need to spend almost a month in jail and be placed on probation for three years for her role in a fatal February 2025 shooting.

Olivia Sandra Ann Williams was convicted and sentenced for aiding an offender charge on Wednesday in Benton County Court. Two other charges of aiding and abetting a theft of a firearm as well as aiding and abetting an aggravated robbery, were dismissed.

For the aiding an offender charge, Williams will need to serve a 30-day sentence in the Benton County Jail, starting on Aug. 1. Williams will receive three days’ credit for time served and be placed on probation for the next three years.

Williams was arrested following a shooting in St. Cloud, which killed a 17-year-old Layson Davis, and critically injured a 19-year-old.

According to court documents, police learned Williams had propped open an apartment door where the shooting would take place and drove to the location with the suspects.

Williams reportedly told police that she was told the group was going to the apartment for a “sale,” which she believed might involve a gun or drugs. 20 minutes before the shooting began, Williams was seen on video propping open an apartment door.

Court documents said surveillance video from the scene shows Bernard Bowens entering the apartment and speaking with both victims. At 2:51 a.m., a strobe light is seen on video through the glass door before Bowens rushed toward the 19-year-old victim, who appeared to have been holding a gun with a flashlight.

After the struggle, Bowens was seen running in the hallway holding the victim’s black-and-gold gun.

At 2:52 a.m., Quinton Lynell Kimeon McNeal is seen on surveillance video entering the apartment with two other men. Then, at 2:53 a.m., the footage shows Davis running on the second floor while manipulating a gun.

The complaint adds that a minute later, Bowens is seen listening at a door in the hallway before it appears he hears Davis coming down the stairs. Davis is then seen jumping out from the hallway entrance before both men draw weapons and Bowens fires, according to court documents.

While Bowens is then seen running down the hallway, the 19-year-old victim also runs into the hallway and is shot by a second, unknown man.

Following the shooting inside the building, Williams drove the suspects away.

McNeal was arrested the same day as Williams, while Bowens was arrested back in May, months after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Bowens is expected to make his next court appearance in August.

McNeal is expected to be sentenced for his role in the shooting in October.