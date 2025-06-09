Woman gets stayed sentence, probation for infant son’s overdose death

A woman will serve five years on probation after her son fatally overdosed on fentanyl in 2022.

Wynona Ann Littlewolf, 30, was sentenced to 105 months in prison, but the sentence will be stayed for the duration of her probation. She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in April and another count was dismissed at sentencing.

In March of 2022, St. Paul officers responded to a report of a baby who was blue, unconscious and not breathing. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by medics who said the infant had been deceased for a “considerable length of time,” court documents say.

Littlewolf and her boyfriend, who is not the father of the infant, had come to the Twin Cities for the man’s medical appointments and had checked into a hotel in Roseville the day prior. Littlewolf said they had put the child in his crib between 3 and 4 a.m., and she woke up and eventually checked on her baby more than eight hours later when she found her son purple and not breathing, the charges say.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the baby died from fentanyl toxicity.

Officers got a search warrant for the hotel room where the three were staying and found drug paraphernalia in the room that tested and found positive for fentanyl.

Littlewolf’s blood tested positive for fentanyl.