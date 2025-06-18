Woman gets probation for embezzling over $400K from St. Catherine’s, must pay $25K in restitution

A former dean at St. Catherine’s University has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to embezzling money from the school.

Laura Jean Fero, 55, pleaded guilty to theft by swindle in April. Five other counts of theft by swindle were dismissed at sentencing.

Fero was sentenced to serve three days in jail, but had credit for three days already served. If she successfully completes her probation, her felony conviction will be changed to a misdemeanor.

Fero must also pay $25,000 in restitution, court documents state.

Following a complaint from the school, St. Paul police investigated contracts that Fero entered into with Juan Ramon Bruce during her time as dean. There were emails linking the two together romantically —something that violated the university’s conflict of interest policy.

After Fero left her position, school leaders found they were missing $400,000.

A jury acquitted Bruce of all charges.