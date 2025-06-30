Woman gets over 5 years for role in Minneapolis gas station shooting

A woman has been sentenced to over five years (69 months) for her role in a shooting at a Minneapolis gas station in September.

Deshawn Marvelle Leondra Slaughter, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence and one count of having a machine gun conversion kit on June 23 and was sentenced the same day. One count of attempted second-degree murder was dismissed at sentencing.

Slaughter was sentenced to 69 months for the threats of violence charge and one year for the machine gun conversion kit charge. The two sentences will be served at the same time, and Slaughter was given credit for 272 days already served.

As previously reported, the shooting occurred on Sept. 13 at an Arco Gas Station on Lake Street. A group of people, including Slaughter, followed a man into the gas station and got “very close” to him, and one member of the group brandished a gun close to his face.

Court documents state that when the man left, several group members began shooting at him. Roughly two dozen gunshots were heard on surveillance video.

Two people were injured in the shooting. The man who was reportedly approached by the group in the store was “shot several times,” while another person who was sitting in the man’s vehicle was shot once in the leg.

At least two other people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Duprece Lashae Sahila Slaughter Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree riot and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

Corey Davis Jr. is serving a 6.5-year sentence.

