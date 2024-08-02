Woman gets less than 4 years in Shakopee prison for crash that left pedestrian dead

Court records show a woman will be spending less than four years behind bars after being convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in Blue Earth County.

According to documents filed Friday, 19-year-old Kaylee Lynette Richmond has been sentenced to spend less than four years (41 months) at the Shakopee prison. She is getting two days of credit for time served.

In addition, Richmond must pay more than $2,000 in fees and restitution.

Richmond was charged for the death of 66-year-old Jeffery Allie Ward of Mankato, who died after being hit by a vehicle driven by Richmond that was racing another vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

RELATED: Complaint: Pedestrian killed by 18-year-old woman who was racing another vehicle

The Minnesota State Patrol says Ward was hit at the intersection of Hope Street and Madison Avenue in Mankato around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2023.

A crash reconstruction specialist said Richmond was likely going 70-75 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit in that area of Madison Avenue is 35 miles per hour.