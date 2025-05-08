Woman found fatally stabbed in Burnsville following domestic incident

A woman in her 30s was found dead on Wednesday morning following a report of a domestic disturbance in Burnsville.

Police responded to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:35 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds, according to Burnsville police.

A suspect was later arrested in Lakeville, police said. There is no threat to the public at this time.