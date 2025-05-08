Woman found fatally stabbed in Burnsville following domestic incident
A woman in her 30s was found dead on Wednesday morning following a report of a domestic disturbance in Burnsville.
Police responded to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:35 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.
A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds, according to Burnsville police.
A suspect was later arrested in Lakeville, police said. There is no threat to the public at this time.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.