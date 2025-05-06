Woman found dead near field fire in Crow Wing County

Law enforcement is investigating after a woman was found dead near a field fire in Crow Wing County.

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Wetherbee Road in Crow Wing Township around 12:12 p.m. on Sunday after a field was reported to be on fire near a house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities found the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, dead near a lawn mower. Law enforcement has not said if she died in the fire. Her name has not yet been released.

The home was not burned in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.