Woman found dead in alleged domestic assault in southwestern Minnesota; 1 in custody
A woman was found dead during an investigation of a domestic assault Saturday morning, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on First Avenue West in Edgerton just before noon on Saturday.
They found a deceased woman inside the home and a man was arrested. Authorities say there’s no danger to the public.
The woman’s death is still under investigation.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.