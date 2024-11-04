Woman found dead in alleged domestic assault in southwestern Minnesota; 1 in custody

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

A woman was found dead during an investigation of a domestic assault Saturday morning, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on First Avenue West in Edgerton just before noon on Saturday.

They found a deceased woman inside the home and a man was arrested. Authorities say there’s no danger to the public.

The woman’s death is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.