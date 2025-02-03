Woman found dead during Shafer apartment building fire Sunday night

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead during a late-night fire in Shafer on Sunday.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to an apartment building on the 30000 block of Redwing Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of heavy, black smoke coming from a complex.

When crews arrived, they found both smoke and flames coming from the six-unit building, and firefighters began their rescue and evacuation procedures.

Fire officials say a woman in her 60s was found dead inside her unit. Her name isn’t being released by authorities until her family is notified.

Authorities said that weather conditions caused some issues for firefighters.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being determined.