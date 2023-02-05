Woman fatally hit by vehicle in Brooklyn Park: Police

A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Brooklyn Blvd. and Hampshire Ave. N. around 7:30 p.m., where they found the victim in the road, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Impaired driving is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Minnesota State Patrol and Brooklyn Park police.