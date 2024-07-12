Woman expected to survive after being shot in the head, St. Paul police say

A woman who was shot in the head Thursday morning is expected to survive, according to St. Paul police.

The shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Norton Street.

Authorities say she was dropped off at the hospital around 5:30 a.m. Although her injuries are serious, they are non-life-threatening.

The man who was with the victim walked away from the hospital and was arrested near the intersection of Robert and University.

He was identified in the public incident report as Shareef Abdul Ahmed, 24, and was arrested on probable cause second-degree assault.