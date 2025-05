A Tuesday morning crash in Douglas County left one person dead.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Escape was going east on Highway 55 in Solem Township, and a Chevy Geo Prizm was going west when they collided at around 7:52 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy, 56-year-old Lisa Marie Kelvie from Starbuck, died as a result of the crash.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries.