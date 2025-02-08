Woman dies from her injuries after Pierce County crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Pierce County, Wisconsin earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road CC near 730th Avenue in Spring Lake Township at 11:06 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says that a Honda Accord being driven by 34-year-old Felicia Biagi of Durand, Wisconsin, was going south on County Road CC when she lost control and collided with a Chevy Silverado going north.

Biagi was brought to the hospital but authorities say that she died on Friday as a result of her injuries.

The two people in the Silverado were brought to the hospital with undetermined injuries.