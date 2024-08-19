Woman dead after SUV, pickup truck crash in Coon Rapids

A woman is dead after a crash in Coon Rapids on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Springbrook Drive Northwest around 9:28 p.m. on a report of a crash.

A spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation shows that a SUV driven by a man with a woman passenger was trying to make a left turn onto northbound Springbrook Drive when a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into the vehicle.

The woman passenger in the SUV was brought to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The man driving the SUV was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. She was taken into custody at the scene but has not been formally charged, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.