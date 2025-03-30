Woman dead, 17-year-old arrested for driving under the influence in Dunn County crash

A woman is dead, and a teenager has been arrested for driving under the influence in a Wisconsin crash on Saturday morning.

At around 7:14 a.m., Dunn County officials received a 911 call reporting a woman lying in the ditch who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle on County Highway Y between 330th and 370th avenues in the town of Dunn.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Her name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Authorities found the vehicle that hit the woman and arrested a 17-year-old girl for OWI first offense, hit-and-run causing death, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and other traffic offenses.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.