Woman critically injured after crashing into semi

A woman was critically injured early Tuesday morning after crashing with a semi in Dakota County.

According to Eagan police, the crash happened around 3:35 a.m. near the intersection of Central Parkway and Yankee Doodle Drive in Dakota County.

On Central Parkway, a 21-year-old woman from Eagan was traveling south in a Dodge Dart while a UPS semi truck was traveling west on Yankee Doodle Drive when the Dart collided with the semi.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Eagan police said a warrant was obtained to collect the woman’s blood to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Authorities say the incident is still being actively investigated and remains open.