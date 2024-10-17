Woman charged with murder for reportedly giving drugs to man who later overdosed

A Minneapolis woman is accused of giving drugs to a man who fatally overdosed in December.

Lisa Marie Brevig, 58, faces one count of third-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Bloomington police responded to the Cambria Suites Hotel on Dec. 3 on a report of someone who wasn’t breathing and was purple and cold to the touch.

The victim, a man, was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man was visiting from Iowa and had traveled with two family members.

The man had met Brevig and was staying in a hotel room with her. The two went to bed around midnight.

Brevig woke up around 2 a.m. to smoke a cigarette and then went back to sleep. She was then woken up by knocking on the door and realized the man was unresponsive and cold to the touch, court documents state.

In a search of the room, investigators found two bottles of methadone prescribed to Brevig, two empty methadone bottles and Narcan. In Brevig’s purse, they found a clear case with two straws, five unidentified blue pills, two unidentified white pills, 10 clonazepam pills and a bottle containing red liquid. An alprazolam pill was also found in her wallet, according to court documents.

Investigators searched Brevig’s phone and found messages between her and the victim discussing her bringing him drugs and instructing him ways to take them.

An autopsy determined that the man died of “mixed drug toxicity of alprazolam, methadone and trazodone.”