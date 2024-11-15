Woman charged with mail theft after Inver Grove Heights police find over 500 pieces during stop

If residents in Inver Grove Heights were confused about why some letters never arrived this week, the police department may have just discovered the answer.

According to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department (IGHPD), an officer pulled over a vehicle on Thursday shortly after midnight for having a non-functional headlight.

During the stop, the officer noticed a significant amount of mail inside the driver’s vehicle.

While questioning her, police say 34-year-old Kanesha Anderson reportedly admitted she had stolen the mail from nearby mailboxes and was on her way to Minneapolis, despite being found by the officer on a dead-end street.

Anderson was arrested and taken to the Dakota County Jail. Court records show she has been formally charged with two counts of mail theft, and her first appearance in this case was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

A criminal complaint says Anderson also told police during the traffic stop she had used meth about two hours prior, and although admitted to having needles, denied having any drugs at the time of the stop.

Officers have sorted through the recovered mail, reporting over 500 pieces had been recovered, with 161 victims identified by police.

The department says its officers have returned the mail to the post office to be redistributed to their rightful owners, and all of the victims will be notified if they were affected.

Residents in Concord Boulevard and 78th Avenue area who haven’t gotten expected mail should check in with the post office.

To help protect yourself from mail theft, IGHPD recommends following these tips:

Retrieve your mail as soon as possible Use a locking mailbox Sign up for USPS-informed delivery Shred sensitive documents before disposal Track packages Report suspicious activity Monitor your bank account statements

Stolen mail recovered by the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Credit: Inver Grove Heights Police