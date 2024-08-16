Woman believed to have been shot over a dispute in St. Paul

A woman involved in a reported dispute was shot in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened on the 1900 block of Burns Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman in her twenties had been shot in her leg. The wound was deemed not life-threatening, and she was brought to the hospital.

St. Paul police said the woman was possibly in a dispute, which led to her being shot. The suspect, according to the police department’s preliminary investigation, then left the scene in a vehicle.

Police said they are still working to determine what the dispute was over and who exactly was responsible for the shooting.