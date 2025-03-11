Woman arrested in New Prague sex trafficking investigation

A 49-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, The New Prague Police Department announced.

Officers executed a search warrant at 4 U Massage(821 1st Street SE) on Monday. The investigation came after New Prague police got information from another agency, along with reports of suspicious activity at the business.

While executing the search warrant, “numerous items of evidence” were collected and the woman was arrested for sex trafficking-related charges.

Formal charges are pending.