Woman arrested for reportedly setting Beltrami County mobile home on fire with 2 people inside

A woman accused of setting a mobile home on fire while two people were still inside was arrested early Thursday morning.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a call was placed around 2:57 a.m. for a mobile home on fire.

When deputies arrived, they found a mobile home at the 5000 block of Theater Lane Northwest on fire and two people outside the burning home.

According to the residents, they had both been inside when they realized the mobile home was on fire and were able to get out without sustaining any injuries.

An investigation into the fire revealed signs of arson, according to the sheriff’s office, and Natasha Redeagle was determined to be the suspect behind the incident, according to authorities.

Redeagle was arrested in Bemidji without incident; she is now in Beltrami County Jail as her case is being reviewed.