Woman arrested after firing shots, barricading herself inside home

A Zimmerman woman is in custody after police say she fired a weapon multiple times and then barricaded herself inside her home.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Donna Becklin has been booked on charges of second-degree assault for an incident on Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Becklin fired several gunshots at a vehicle in her driveway Thursday, adding there was a person inside it while she was shooting. The man in the vehicle wasn’t injured, but authorities say the vehicle was hit multiple times.

Becklin then retreated into her home on the 12800 block of 289th Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Township and refused to leave.

The man inside the vehicle called police around 7:30 a.m. to report the incident.

Becklin eventually surrendered around 11 a.m. and was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being brought to the jail.

Authorities didn’t provide a reason for why Becklin began firing her weapon.