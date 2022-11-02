Woman acquitted of all charges in case stemming from Minnetonka Beach house fire

Online court records show a woman who was charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of domestic assault has been acquitted of both charges by reason of mental illness.

Sophia Christine Schultz, 21, of Wayzata, had previously demanded a jury trial, but then waived that right and opted for a court trial, which was scheduled for the morning of Oct. 20, according to court records.

A hearing was held Tuesday morning, and the judge acquitted Schultz by reason of mental illness.

The fire, which injured two people, happened at a home on Westwood Road on Dec. 27, 2021. Fire officials deemed the $3 million home a complete loss.

As previously reported, Schultz—who is the daughter of the homeowner—told emergency crews a demon spoke to her.