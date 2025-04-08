Woman accused of embezzling more than $400K from St. Catherine’s University pleads guilty

A woman accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from St. Catherine’s University with a man she was romantically linked with has pleaded guilty.

Laura Jean Fero, 55, entered a guilty plea to theft by swindle, agreeing to serve a stayed sentence of up to three years of probation and pay restitution fees of $25,000; she will not see jail time. An additional five theft charges Fero had been facing will be dropped as part of the agreement.

At this time, a sentencing date has not been set.

Fero was arrested back in 2024 after she and 56-year-old Juan Ramon Bruce were accused of embezzling over $400,000 from St. Catherine’s, where Fero used to serve as dean.

A criminal complaint says the Fero had used her position with the University to transfer money to Bruce while they were in a romantic relationship.

Bruce would receive contract work with the University, according to court documents, for marketing and cost analysis for continuing education development and delivery for the school, outreach, cultivation and geography work.

Court documents state that police found Bruce’s company received six payments totaling $412,644 from St. Catherine’s between Aug. 31, 2020, and Aug. 23, 2023. He also sent the school a document explaining the services and reports, but the complaint says the document was written by Fero after she left the school.

Bruce was later acquitted of all charges.