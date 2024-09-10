UPDATE: Missing woman, 77, found safe after she went missing in Roseville

Police in Roseville have canceled an alert for a missing woman after she was found safe.

Annie Mae White, 77, was reported missing after was last seen leaving her apartment on the 1000 block of Larpenteur Avenue West just after midnight Tuesday. Footage from her apartment building’s lobby show her wearing a white hoodie, gray pants and white and black sneakers. She was also carrying several wigs.

The Roseville Police Department says White has dementia and diabetes and does not travel without family.

Investigators thanked everyone who helped to find her.