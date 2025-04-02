Woman, 2 dogs perish in Ely fire

A woman and two dogs died after a fire in Ely on Tuesday night.

The Ely Fire Department responded to the 200 block of North 5th Street around 11 p.m. on a report of a house fire, according to a press release.

Fire crews found a two-story home with thick smoke. After extinguishing the flames, the crews entered the house and found a woman.

She was brought to the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the press release added. Two dogs also died in the fire.

Officials searched the home for a second victim but did not find anyone. Nearby homes were not damaged in the fire.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.