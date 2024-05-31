With Kia vehicle thefts still a big problem in the metro, Kia is hosting a security upgrade event next weekend

Kia is hosting an anti-theft event next weekend offering free security software upgrades and cylinder lock protection at the Mall of America, said the St. Anthony Police Department.

The event is happening on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For eligible vehicles, the security software upgrade restricts unauthorized operation of the ignition system on locked vehicles. Cars that aren’t eligible can install an ignition cylinder protector which is an additional theft deterrent, says Kia.

Last May, Kia and Hyundai reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit for car theft issues which included coverage for replacing anti-theft software. Multiple safety upgrade events were held by the auto companies in the past year to combat vehicle thefts.

Kia encourages drivers to park in well-lit areas, close all car windows and lock their cars every time they walk away.

To see if your car is eligible for the security software upgrade, click here.