Wiste’s Meat Market recalls products due to ‘improper processing’

Wiste’s Meat Market of Janesville, Minn., recalled three meat products that are suspected to be improperly processed without inspection.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) found that 116 pounds of products had been produced without an approved process and required state inspection.

No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported, according to MDA.

Products subject to recall are:

38 pounds of Blueberry Wild Rice Summer Sausage Pack date May 23, 2025.

70 pounds of Original Beef Sticks Pack date May 31, 2025.

8 pounds of Cheddar Cheese Beef Sticks Pack date May 31, 2025.



Photos courtesy of MDA

Products were sold at the following locations:

Wiste’s Meat Market retail location, 208 North Main Street, Janesville, MN.

Wiste’s Meat Market retail location, 116 South Third Street, Waterville, MN

Customers who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to Wiste’s Meat Market. Anyone who is concerned they may have gotten sick from consuming the products should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ryan Landkammer at Wiste’s Meat Market at (507) 234-6278.