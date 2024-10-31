Wisconsin jury finds man guilty of all corpse-hiding charges for 2021 quadruple murder

A St. Paul man accused of helping to hide the bodies of four people in a western Wisconsin cornfield in 2021 has been found guilty of all charges filed against him in Dunn County.

Court records show a jury has found Darren Lee Osborne, 59, guilty of four counts of hiding a corpse as a party to a crime. A sentencing for that case has been set for the morning of Dec. 13.

He was charged, as well as his son, Antoine Darnique Suggs, following the deaths of 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, of Stillwater; 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, of St. Paul; 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, of St. Paul. Prosecutors say Suggs shot and killed the victims in St. Paul on the morning of Sept. 12, 2021, and their bodies were later found in an abandoned black Mercedes-Benz in the town of Sheridan.

Cell phone data from that night led investigators to believe he killed the victims near the White Squirrel between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. They had all suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

From there, Suggs met up with his father, 56-year-old Darren Osborne, who traveled to Wisconsin with Suggs in a separate vehicle. A farmer discovered the SUV with the victims inside on his property later that afternoon.

Osborne told police he didn’t know there were bodies in the SUV Suggs was driving until he heard about the incident on the news, but that Suggs then told him he had “snapped” and shot the victims on West Seventh.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Osborne was sentenced in Dec. of 2022 to five years in prison for charges filed in Ramsey County for the same crime. He pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender by being an accomplice as part of a deal, where the state agreed to a middle-of-the-road sentence, and dismissed another case, where he was charged with a third-degree assault in May of 2021.

