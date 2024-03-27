Wisconsin father and son advance through American Idol auditions to Hollywood

A father-son duo out of Wisconsin is catching attention as they progress through American Idol auditions.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, Sean and Ian Okamoto, of Hayward, will now move on to compete in the Hollywood week part of the competition.

“My dad and I love making music and this father/son duo is so special to us. We never dreamed we would find ourselves surrounded by truly astonishing performers,” said Ian in a post on Facebook on Monday.

A webpage for the duo says Sean has been playing music for more than 50 years, while his son, Ian, has been a pianist since he was a boy. The father and son have been playing together for over seven years, performing everything from 1940s music to modern hits.