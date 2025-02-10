Winona man gets 27-year sentence for sextortion scheme that targeted dozens of minor girls

A federal judge ordered a Winona man to serve 27 years in prison for a sextortion scheme that targeted more than 60 young girls through the use of social media apps.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Valentin Silva Quintana communicated with girls who were mainly between ages 9 and 12 and lived across the country and abroad.

He pleaded guilty in June to counts of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Investigators found Quintana created fake profiles on platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram to misrepresent his identity and age and often posed as an underage girl, using pictures and videos of young girls to make himself more convincing.

He coerced victims into sending sexual photos and videos of themselves and then threatened to share those images with their friends and family if they didn’t send more.

Quintana’s prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.