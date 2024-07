A hiker in Winona is in serious condition after falling from the city’s landmark, Sugar Loaf Bluff.

Officials with the Winona Fire Department say crews responded to the scene at 2:42 p.m. Sunday after a report of a hiker who had fallen from the bluff.

The hiker was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details about the hiker, or the hiker’s condition, were immediately provided.