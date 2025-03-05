Wind, snow complicate response to fire at vacant home in south Minneapolis

Fire crews dealt with strong winds while fighting a fire at a vacant, boarded-up home early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

Firefighters first responded to the fire around 3:40 a.m. at 2940 Grand Ave. S., Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department said. Heavy flames were showing from the back of the house, and soon the fire had extended from the second floor to the attic and punched through the roof.

High winds threatened to spread the fire to neighboring homes — which were evacuated — and a second alarm was called to keep it contained, Rucker said. A bus was brought to the scene to keep crews and residents warm amid the winter storm.

Firefighters doused the fire from above, and they laid additional lines to protect neighboring properties. A third alarm was called to bring in fresh equipment and crews.

By 6 a.m., the fire department said it had extinguished most of the fire.

The house partially collapsed in the back, and homes next door suffered some cosmetic damage but are otherwise habitable, Rucker said. Xcel Energy responded to mend power lines that were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.